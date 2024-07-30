Porridge Radio’s last two records, 2020’s Every Bad and 2022’s Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky both earned Album Of The Week honors after we deemed them a Band To Watch. The British indie rock crew are simply one-of-a-kind, and they’re back today announcing their fourth LP Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me. The triumphant closer “Sick Of The Blues” is out now as the lead single.

“‘Sick Of The Blues’ is about being heartbroken and taking back some joy, remembering that you’re the source of your own happiness, not someone else, even when you’re hurt and left with a hole in your heart,” leader Dana Margolin explained. “After being messed around enough, you just want to take back control. I just wanted to let it go, stop letting it consume me. I wanted simplicity, to have fun and remember everything good that could possibly happen. To love wholly, to not take anything too seriously. To have fun with my friends, to remove the tunnel vision and fall in love with my life again.”

Since Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky, bassist Maddie Ryall departed and was replaced by Dan Hutchins. In 2023, Margolin was dealing with burnout from touring when a relationship came to an end. “A lot of this album is about a more frenetic and desperate kind of love,” she said. “It is about completely losing my sense of self in one relationship, and the deep residue of insecurity and pain that lingered and clouded a new relationship.”

She added that there “were a few breakdowns. After some takes I would just collapse on the floor, so upset.” “Sick Of The Blues” comes with a video directed by her sister Ella. Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me was recorded with engineer Dom Monks. Check out the “Sick Of The Blues” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Anybody”

02 “Hole In The Ground”

03 “Lavender Raspberries”

04 “God Of Everything Else”

05 “Sleeptalker”

06 “You Will Come Home”

07 “Wednesday”

08 “In A Dream”

09 “I Get Lost”

10 “Pieces Of Heaven”

11 “Sick Of The Blues”

Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me is out 10/18 on Secretly Canadian.