Earlier this month, Downhaul released “Sinker.” Today, the Richmond indie rock crew is announcing their new album, How To Begin, and sharing another single titled “Solstice,” which may or may not be inspired by “Santeria.”

“When I first sent our new record to friends after getting mixes back, a few of my most trusted advisors said ‘Solstice’ was their clear favorite,” bandleader Gordon Phillips explained. “I think this song plays to our band’s strengths in a rounded way that both old and new listeners will hopefully dig. Chandler sang some great harmonies. I’m not sure why, but when writing the song, I was thinking about ‘Santeria’ by Sublime a lot — not that I think this one came out sounding like ‘Santeria,’ but it was on my mind for sure. We even tried playing it with an exaggerated swing a few times, but cooler heads ultimately prevailed.”

For How To Begin, Phillips “tried to hold the songs to ‘The Campfire Test,’ which is basically the idea that a song works if it’s good when you play it alone on acoustic guitar, without the rest of the band or anything ornate you might do in the studio,” he explained. Hear “Solstice” below.

How To Begin is out 9/20 on Self Aware.