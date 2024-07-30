Haley Heynderickx Shares “Seed Of A Seed,” First New Song In Six Years
Haley Heynderickx is back. The beloved singer-songwriter was named our Artist To Watch in 2018 with her wonderful debut full-length, I Need To Start A Garden. Today, she’s sharing her first new material since then, which is a beautiful song titled “Seed Of A Seed,” as well as tour dates.
“I first sent a demo of ‘Seed Of A Seed’ to my friend Tré Burt and he loved it,” Heynderickx said. “For three years he kept asking me if I’d finished the ‘better better’ song. It felt like a throwaway song to me, at first. It’s so simple, but I didn’t realize how much angst I’d woven into it: a desire for simplicity, and how far away that felt. It seems I accidentally pressed my story — the last four years of my life — into a tiny little tune and I love it now, too.”
“Seed Of A Seed” has Heynderickx on vocals and acoustic guitar, William Seiji Marsh on tenor guitar, Caleigh Drane on cello and string arrangement, and Matthew Holmes on double bass. Below, watch the Evan Benally Atwood-directed music video and see her upcoming shows.
TOUR DATES:
08/02 – Ninilchik, AK @ Salmonfest
09/05 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/06 – Exeter, NH @ The Word Barn
09/07 – Easthampton, MA @ River Roads Festival
09/22 – Sisters, OR @ The Belfry
09/23 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
09/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
09/27 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
09/28 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/29 – Boulder, CO @ eTown Music Hall
10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Lou Lou’s
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Aratani Theatre
10/05 – San Francisco,CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
10/06 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre
10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Sofia Theatre
10/11 – Seattle, WA @ St. Mark’s Cathedral
10/18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
11/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
11/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/11 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy
11/13 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
11/14 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre
11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Music Hall at World Cafe Live
11/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg