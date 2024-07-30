Haley Heynderickx Shares “Seed Of A Seed,” First New Song In Six Years

Haley Heynderickx is back. The beloved singer-songwriter was named our Artist To Watch in 2018 with her wonderful debut full-length, I Need To Start A Garden. Today, she’s sharing her first new material since then, which is a beautiful song titled “Seed Of A Seed,” as well as tour dates.

“I first sent a demo of ‘Seed Of A Seed’ to my friend Tré Burt and he loved it,” Heynderickx said. “For three years he kept asking me if I’d finished the ‘better better’ song. It felt like a throwaway song to me, at first. It’s so simple, but I didn’t realize how much angst I’d woven into it: a desire for simplicity, and how far away that felt. It seems I accidentally pressed my story — the last four years of my life — into a tiny little tune and I love it now, too.”

“Seed Of A Seed” has Heynderickx on vocals and acoustic guitar, William Seiji Marsh on tenor guitar, Caleigh Drane on cello and string arrangement, and Matthew Holmes on double bass. Below, watch the Evan Benally Atwood-directed music video and see her upcoming shows.

TOUR DATES:

08/02 – Ninilchik, AK @ Salmonfest

09/05 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/06 – Exeter, NH @ The Word Barn

09/07 – Easthampton, MA @ River Roads Festival

09/22 – Sisters, OR @ The Belfry

09/23 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

09/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

09/27 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

09/29 – Boulder, CO @ eTown Music Hall

10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Lou Lou’s

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Aratani Theatre

10/05 – San Francisco,CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

10/06 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Sofia Theatre

10/11 – Seattle, WA @ St. Mark’s Cathedral

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

11/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

11/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/11 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy

11/13 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

11/14 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Music Hall at World Cafe Live

11/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg