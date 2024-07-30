Chino XL Dead At 50

Chino XL, the New Jersey rapper known for his aggressively intricate writing, has died. Chino died at his home on Sunday morning, according to a statement from his family. No cause of death has been reported. Chino XL was 50.

Chino XL was born Derek Barbosa in the Bronx, and he grew up largely in East Orange, New Jersey. He was the nephew of the late Parliament-Funkadelic keyboard great Bernie Worrell. He started rapping as a teenager, forming the duo Art Of Origin with producer Kaoz and releasing the single “No Slow Rollin’” in 1992. At 16, Chino signed with Rick Rubin’s Def American label. In 1996, he released his debut album Here To Save You All, which had collaborations with rappers like Kool Keith and Ras Kass, as well as a very early Radiohead interpolation on the song “Kreep.” Because of a line on the album track “Riiiot!,” 2Pac dissed Chino on the “Hit ‘Em Up” outro.

Here To Save You All wasn’t a big commercial hit, and it took five years for Chino XL to release his independent sophomore album I Told You So. But Chino kept his name alive with punchline-heavy freestyles on the Sway & King Tech’s radio show, establishing his reputation as a master of dense lyricism. On Sway and Tech’s 1999 posse cut “The Anthem,” Chino shined alongside peers like Eminem, Pharoahe Monch and Tech N9ne.

In the years that followed, Chino released a series of indie albums, switching between his jagged and reference-heavy battle-rap attacks and heartfelt storytelling songs like “Fathers Day,” about his daughter’s cancer diagnosis. He also took acting roles on shows like Reno 911! and CSI: Miami, as well as the movie Alex & Emma. Last year, Chino and producer Stu Bangas released the collaborative album God’s Carpenter. Just last week, Chino appeared on Rakim’s song “Pendulum Swing.”

A statement from Chino XL’s family reads:

Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie. In a joint statement, his daughters reflect: “Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.” The family asks for privacy at this time. Details of a memorial will be forthcoming.

Below, check out some examples of Chino XL’s work.