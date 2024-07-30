Like much of downtown Portland, Project Pabst shuttered abruptly as the realities of COVID set in. Project Pabst launched as a fall festival in September 2014 before shifting to July in 2015. It remained a summer festival for the duration of its run, which was shorter than anyone anticipated. After expanding to Denver, Philadelphia, and Atlanta in 2017, the festival vanished, and a return to the old Portland-only format was planned for 2020.

This, obviously, did not happen.

Thankfully, neither downtown nor Project Pabst seem content to stay dead. Project Pabst returned this year, with Stereogum as a media partner. As someone who also attended the last one in Portland in 2017, it seems that enthusiasm for our own local festival has not dimmed.

Pickathon in nearby Happy Valley, OR is the closest festival of note to Portland; it specializes in indie rock and folk with a heavy emphasis on the latter. Pretty much everything else in the state leans further into folk, jam bands, or your standard rock radio nostalgia circuits. Most of the musicians I’d want to see (indie rock, punk and hardcore, rap, etc.) don’t come any closer than Boise’s Treefort festival. So having a festival of notable names a short bus ride from my home, an event I can attend while still sleeping in my own bed, is something I looked forward to.

Project Pabst was one of the first things I ever did after moving to Portland. My wife and I had moved across the country so she could attend grad school. We knew almost nobody. Neither of us had a job yet. Our bed was a mattress on the floor, our TV was a laptop constantly playing Game Of Thrones, and we were living out of scattered boxes when I, on a whim, called into a radio contest and won tickets to Project Pabst 2017. The lineup was a fever dream: Iggy Pop, Beck, Nas, Father John Misty, Spoon, Die Antwoord, and Lizzo, whose only breakout song at the time was “Good As Hell.”

Returning to Tom McCall Waterfront Park this year was a full loop back to when I was brand new to the city, and had me reflecting on what I love about Portland, about why I’m still here. The city is full of distinct little pockets, neighborhoods that develop their own culture and identity outside of the Eater lists of best new restaurants or 15 happy hour patios to die for or whatever. Whatever polyamorous-witch-coffee-shop stereotypes you can slap on the city (shit that is inescapable in any major city at this point), there’s infinitely more actual interesting and fun things happening. The kids have revived screamo basement shows, shuttered strip clubs are being turned into DIY venues, the food scene actually kicks ass, new theaters are opening up, and the existing ones continue to expand their amount of exciting reissues, restored film, and rare and unique movies. In my experience over the last few years (and I travel a fair bit), I am more likely to have an interesting conversation with a stranger at a bar here than I am anywhere else in the US.

Above everything, though, I love an Oregon summer. The sun comes up before 6AM and doesn’t set until almost 10PM. The day stays cool until noon and then stays warm late into the evening. It feels like you can fit two days into one, and a three day weekend feels like an actual vacation. Making Project Pabst a summer festival was the best thing the organizers ever did for it.