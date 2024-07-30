His Name Is Alive Announces Box Set With Previously Unreleased Recordings

Warren Defever has been making dark experimental rock as His Name Is Alive for nearly four decades now. He’s honoring those early years with How Ghosts Affect Relationships: 1990-1993, a box set arriving in September that compiles his first three records under the moniker, as well as three additional LPs of bonus material.

How Ghosts Affect Relationships includes 1990’s Livonia, 1991’s Home Is In Your Head, and 1993’s Mouth By Mouth, sourced from the original analog tapes and remastered by Defever himself at Third Man Mastering. The bonus material includes live versions, alternate recordings, and demos, along with 1992’s The Dirt Eaters EP.

The collection also boasts a 36-page book by 4AD biographer Martin Aston — detailing the story of His Name Is Alive’s early period — along with a replica of each album’s original promotional poster and a signed print.

See the tracklist below and pre-order the set here.

TRACKLIST:

Livonia (2024 Remastered Edition)

01 “As We Could Ever”

02 “E Nicolle” (Introduction)

03 “If July” (2024 Remaster)

04 “Some And I”

05 “Fossil” (Verse)

06 “E Nicolle”

07 “Caroline’s Supposed Demon”

08 “Fossil”

09 “Reincarnation”

10 “You And I Have Seizures”

11 “How Ghosts Affect Relationships”

12 “Darkest Dreams”

13 “July” (Strings)

14 “Caroline” (Strings)

15 “Fossil” (Strings)

16 “Ghosts” (Strings)

17 “Livonia” (Ryko Version)

Home Is In Your Head (2024 Remastered Edition)

01 “Are You Comin’ Down This Weekend?”

02 “Her Eyes Were Huge Things”

03 “The Charmer”

04 “Hope Called In Sick”

05 “My Feathers Needed Cleaning”

06 “The Well”

07 “There’s Something Between Us And He’s Changing My Words”

08 “The Phoenix, A Pool Of Ice”

09 “Are We Still Married?”

10 “Put Your Finger In Your Eye”

11 “Home Is In Your Head”

12 “Why People Disappear”

13 “Here Eyes Are Huge”

14 “Save The Birds”

15 “Chances Are We Are Mad”

16 “Mescalina”

17 “Sitting Still Moving Still Staring Out”

18 “Very Bad A Bitter Hand”

19 “Beautiful And Pointless”

20 “Tempe”

21 “Spirit And Body”

22 “Love’s A Fish Eye”

23 “Dreams Are of the Body”

24 “Man on the Silver Mountain”

25 “Are We Still Married?”

26 “Is This the Way the Tigers Do?”

27 “We Hold the Land in Great Esteem”

28 “The Dirt Eaters” (Original Version)

29 “Tempe” (Rehearsal)

30 “Her Eyes Were Huge Things” (Live)

31 “Dreams Are of the Body” (Live)

32 “Man on the Silver Mountain” (Demo)

33 “Mass”

34 “Slow Train Crash”

Mouth By Mouth (2024 Remastered Edition)

01 “Baby Fish Mouth”

02 “Lip”

03 “Cornfield”

04 “In Every Ford”

05 “Lord, Make Me a Channel Of Your Peace”

06 “Drinks, Dress, and Ink”

07 “Where Knock Is Open Wide”

08 “Can’t Go Wrong Without You”

09 “Jack Rabbits”

10 “Sort Of”

11 “Sick”

12 “Blue Moon”

13 “Ear”

14 “Lemon Ocean”

15 “The Torso”

16 “The Dirt Eaters”

17 “The Homesick Waltz”

18 “Endless Things”

19 “My Moon’s in Your Yard” (Demo)

20 “Harmonic Song” (Demo)

21 “Roky” (Demo)

22 “My Dad” (Demo)

23 “Gospel” (Demo)

24 “London Lost” (Demo)

25 “Drink, Dress, Ink” (Demo)

26 “Baby Fish Mouth” (Demo)

How Ghosts Affect Relationships: 1990-1993 is out 9/27 via 4AD.