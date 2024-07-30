Robbie Robertson Tribute Concert Announced With Trey Anastasio, Eric Clapton, Noah Kahan, & Many More

Last year, the great Robbie Robertson — film composer, solo artist, and former leader of the Band — passed away at the age of 80. Later this year, a number of Robertson’s friends and admirers will gather at LA’s Kia Forum for an all-star tribute concert.

The Robbie Robertson tribute, billed as Life Is A Carnival, goes down 10/17 at the Kia Forum. It’ll feature Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and Mavis Staples, three of the artists who played with the band in the great Martin Scorsese film The Last Waltz, as well as fellow legends like Bob Weir, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Hornsby, Taj Mahal, Warren Haynes, Daniel Lanois, Don Was, and Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmonth Tench. Trey Anastasio has been around long enough to make it into the legends column, too, right? I think we can put him there.

The bill also features many of the younger artists who grew up listening to Robbie Robertson’s music, including Noah Kahan, Jim James, Eric Church, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Robert Randolph, and Ryan Bingham. They haven’t been announced, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Martin Scorsese and sole surviving Band member Garth Hudson made appearances, as well.