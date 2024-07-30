Kal Marks – “Insects”

New Music July 30, 2024 2:58 PM By Chris DeVille

The longstanding noise-rockers Kal Marks are hitting us with another collection of combustible guitar music this fall. Wasteland Baby drops in September, preceded today by a video for lead single “Insects.” Per director William Hart, “Theres was originally a whole bank heist and car chase story we scaled back but the characters exist in a world under a bridge in a polluted terrorzone.” As for the music, Kal Marks bellower-in-chief tells us, “This is a David vs Goliath song, but unfortunately I think Goliath wins.” Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Wasteland Baby (Intro)”
02 “Insects”
03 “Hard Work Will Get You Nowhere (Motorin)”
04 “A Functional Earth”
05 “Any Way It Goes”
06 “You Are Found”
07 “Whatever The News”
08 “Motherfuckers”
09 “All God’s Children”
10 “Midnight”
11 “Wasteland Baby”

Wasteland Baby is out 9/13 on Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.

