Last month, X announced their final album, Smoke & Fiction, and released the lead single “Big Black X.” Today, the LA punk rock legends are back with the brisk opening track “Ruby Church.”

“Ruby Church” is a little over two minutes, not wasting a second and bursting with relentless energy throughout. It comes with a fun music video directed by Brandise Danesewich; check it out below.

Smoke & Fiction is out 8/2 on Fat Possum.