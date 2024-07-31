Guided By Voices are still releasing new music at a ridiculous pace (see this year’s Strut Of Kings), but four decades in, they’re taking some time to look back occasionally (see last year’s 40th anniversary shows in Dayton). Today we get a little bit of the latter.

GBV’s breakthrough album, the quick-hitting lo-fi masterpiece Bee Thousand, turned 30 back in June. They’re celebrating that milestone with a new 7″ featuring new hi-fi recordings of two of the album’s most beloved tracks, “I Am A Scientist” and the unfortunately named but truly transcendent “Tractor Rape Chain.”

The A-side, “I Am A Scientist,” is out today. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Bob Pollard said, “The song and the album opened the door for me and allowed me to play rock music for a living. To be able to do what I always wanted to do. And I’m still doing it. I’m still studying and analyzing myself and the world from the perspective of a songwriter.”

Regarding the new recordings, Pollard added, “They’re pretty true to the live renditions. I wrote ‘Scientist’ right around the time when we were recording songs for what was then a double album called Instructions To The Rusty Time Machine. It was edited down to Bee Thousand. ‘Tractor Rape Chain’ was the reworking of a much older song called ‘Tell Me.’ We used to play it live in the early Eighties.”

Hear “I Am A Scientist (Uncle Bob’s Version)” below.

The “I Am A Scientist” b/w “Tractor Rape Chain” single is out 8/28. Pre-order it here.