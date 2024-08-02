Aside from being a founding member of the World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die and a former member of Strange Ranger, Tyler Bussey has been busy this year playing with Another Michael and Sinai Vessel. Today, the Philly musician is back with his first new music as Thank You Thank You since 2021.

I can get you to care about “Watching The Cyclones” with two words: pedal steel. However, it’s an abundant, ripe song all around: It has Bussey on guitars, Wurlitzer, and vocals; Kevin Basko on bass VI, 12-string electric guitar, and percussion; Jem Seidel on drums; Emily Moales on vocals and whistling; Andrew Stevens on baritone electric guitar; and, lastly, Nick Levine on the beloved pedal steel.

Bussy explained that “Watching The Cyclones” is “about heartbreak and minor league baseball games in the summertime.” Mostly, it’s a pensive, laid-back tune that feels like soaking in sunlight. Hear it below.

<a href="https://thankyouthankyou.bandcamp.com/track/watching-the-cyclones">Watching The Cyclones by Thank You Thank You</a>

“Watching The Cyclones” is out now on Glamour Gowns.