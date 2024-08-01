Jimmy Carter 100th Birthday Concert To Feature Drive-By Truckers, Maren Morris, Eric Church, & More

Former President Jimmy Carter has all kinds of music-world connections. He’s a distant relation of country music’s Carter Family, and he’s historically been close with people like Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and the Allman Brothers. At least theoretically, Carter will turn 100 this fall, and he’ll celebrate the occasion with a concert.

Today, the Carter Center announced a show billed as Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration In Song, which will go down 9/17 at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre. In a press release, Jimmy Carter’s grandson Jason Carter says, “Whether it was on his record player, on the campaign trail, or on the White House lawn, music has been — and continues to be — a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration for my grandfather. I can think of no better way to celebrate him and his 100th birthday than a night of music.”

Jimmy Carter 100 will feature performances from artists across the musical spectrum, including the Drive-By Truckers, Maren Morris, Eric Church, D-Nice, the War And Treaty, Grouplove, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus, and former Allman Brothers Band member Chuck Leavell. Ricky Minor will serve as the show’s musical director, and it’ll feature appearances from people like Killer Mike, Sean Penn, and Dale Murphy. You’d have to assume that Jimmy Carter himself will not put in an appearance, but who knows?