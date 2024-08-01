When Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy posts intimate solo recordings on his Substack, Starship Casual, they’re usually behind a paywall. But today, Tweedy has posted two new covers, free for all.

One is a solo recording of “Forever Paradise” by punk greats the Undertones. “My dreams often play this song in the background,” he writes at the end of the post. “At a time in my life when everything felt like forever but not much resembled paradise, this song was a comfort. And falling asleep to it was as perfectly content as I ever got in those days.”

The other is a take on Magnolia Electric Co.’s “Doing Something Wrong.” Like much of Magnolia mastermind Jason Molina’s music, the original track was recorded by Tweedy’s friend Steve Albini, who died unexpectedly in May. On Substack, Tweedy says he was reminded of the song when he heard it last weekend at a memorial for Albini, whose birthday was last week. The song got Tweedy thinking about Molina, his fellow Chicago singer-songwriter: “Jason is also no longer with us. And whenever one of his beautiful songs comes up, I think about how much I wish I had been able to offer him my full embrace when I had the chance.”

You can read much more from Tweedy and hear both covers here. While listening, you can also peruse Tweedy’s new solo tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/08 – Evanston, IL @ Evanston Folk Festival, In-Conversation Series

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Navy Pier / Chicago Live!

10/11 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater #

10/12 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater #

10/13 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater #

10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State PAC #

10/16 – Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre #

10/18 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre #

10/19 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre #

10/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral #

10/22 – Jackson, WY @ Center for The Arts #

10/23 – Salt Lake City @ Rose Wagner Theater #

10/25 – Grass Valley, CA @ Center for The Arts #

10/28 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre #

10/29 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre #

10/30 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre #

02/28 – Miami, St Croix, USVI & St John’s, Antigua @ Cayamo Cruise

# with Elizabeth Moen