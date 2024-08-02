It’s a good day for new music from former members of the World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die. Tyler Bussey’s project Thank You Thank You shared new single “Watching The Cyclones,” and now Dylan Balliett’s Spirit Night has announced a new LP.

Almost exactly one year ago, Balliett returned with Bury The Dead, his first Spirit Night album in eight years. The wait for the next one will be about 1/8 as long, as Time Won’t Tell is set for release in October. Its jangly, new-wavey lead single “Darker Now” reminds me of the recent Sunset Rubdown comeback single, but it also has a bit of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s relentless momentum.

Watch director Rob Feulner’s video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “After Germany”

02 “Darker Now”

03 “Another War”

04 “A.M.”

05 “Out Of Hand”

06 “Bertie”

07 “Wendy”

08 “26”

09 “Ceremonies”

10 “Memory Park”

11 “Somebody’s Going To Love You For Who You Already Are”

Time Won’t Tell is out 10/4. Pre-order it here.