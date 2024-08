Two weeks ago Jónsi blessed us with two songs from a new solo album called First Light. Today the Sigur Rós frontman is sharing a third. “Undercurrent” keeps the new-agey ambient vibes flowing. For a while there it’s as if he extracted the ethereal halo that lingers around Sigur Rós’ music, but eventually some inspirational post-rock action bubbles up to create a sense of rising drama. Listen below.

First Light is out 8/30 via Myndstream/Lakeshore.