Killer Mike’s Songs For Sinners & Saints Continues The Gospel Of Michael
Over the last few years, Killer Mike’s graduated from making raps to crafting religious proverbs.
On his July single “Humble Me,” Mike carves a biblical tale from his Grammy Awards arrest this past February. Skittering across a frenzied soundscape, he recalls an act of perceived divine intervention that saved both himself and his son: “The Devil put me on his whipping post/ The Lord did not allow him to whip me/ So I went to sleep as free as can be and the next day, my son got a kidney.” It’s just the latest chapter in the Book of Michael, a tale of a former D-Boy turned rap star and community organizer who hobnobs with both Atlanta politicians and former trap stars. It was the throughline for his Grammy-winning album Michael, and it continues to be one on Songs For Sinners And Saints, a joint album with his backing gospel choir, released under the name Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival. While it’s a little sanctimonious (not least of all on “Humble Me”), its combination of atmosphere and rap dexterity make it a notable addition to the Killer Mike scriptures.
Stretching across 10 tracks, Sinners & Saints combines Mike’s personal struggles with multitudes of Southern Black music, which aligns it with Michael in the sense that it’s a homecoming. Whereas he tends to use Run The Jewels tracks to tackle macro issues over dystopian boom bap, Michael and Songs For Sinners & Saints reflect the Black churches that raised him, making the gospel-infused soundbeds appropriate canvases for the most personal raps of his career. Mike knows there’s a big world out there, but for Sinners & Saints, he’s as locally focused as an Atlanta councilman, and the beats here reflect that. It’s pristine narrative-aesthetic symmetry. The crunk and trap influences are still there, too.
The shifts between apocalyptic trap and Sunday Service maintain a push-pull energy between his braggadocio and his humility, creating a natural tension that keeps the experience from becoming flat. At its best, the project blends motivational bars with shapeshifting production to deliver everything from classical shit talk to soundtracks for a sinner’s rebirth. For tracks like “Nobody Knows,” he wades through triumphant church keys; a song later, on “Humble Me,” he sprints across pummeling 808s. Regardless of the beat, he meshes them with tightly wound couplets and the theatrics of a minister behind the pulpit. He preaches the Gospel of Michael.
He can be searing or passionate, but meditative. As on Michael, his deepest ruminations are enhanced by Southern aesthetics, with organ keys from Warryn Campbell and vocals from The Mighty Midnight Revival imbuing the songs with all the omnipotence of the Ebenezer Baptist Church choir. On “Nobody Knows,” he situates himself as a former trapper whose hard-earned deep pockets and some glorious Anthony Hamilton vocals symbolize the Lord’s grace: “Bought and got all the buildings I was trapping out/Bankhead Seafood, me and T.I./Apartments in the Bluff, yeah that’s me and got.” “Nobody Knows” brims with both technical mastery and perspective. There are flurries of intriguing genre experiments, too.
For “Higher Level,” Mike layers glossy keys with a Trillville sample and harmonious croons from the Midnight Revival. It’s a trap sermon that blends the sounds of both the church and the crunk era he emerged from, with its hook being an anthemic one you could easily end up repeating to yourself. Elsewhere, on the Key Glock and Project Pat-assisted “Still Talkin That Shit,” he somersaults through syllables to let collapse the distance between his past and present: “Take that street shit and the scholarship and run em all/I’m at attendance at the players and the mayor’s ball.” It’s tidy self-mythology at its best, and it’s embedded with a propulsive hook and effortlessly menacing bars from his two guests. In other words, it goes.
While “Prepare Me” feels like it meanders a bit, there aren’t many if any skips on the LP, which makes sense; “Slummer 4 The Junkies” combines three Michael songs into a 10-minute slice of micro-theater. “Exit 9” is a slightly reworked mix that adds an Offset verse to the affair. If Mike were a more cynical man, he’d turn grifter and simply tack these tracks on a deluxe deluxe edition of Michael. But instead, the album stands as its own independent creation.
Sinners & Saints doesn’t reach the heights of Michael, but that’s fine. Despite what skeptics say, Michael was as worthy a rap Grammy winner as any in the last few years. Sinners & Saints is a fitting stop gap between this part of Killer Mike’s story and the next. Combining spirituality with dexterity and lucidity of intent, it’s a worthy continuation for the Passion of Michael Render.
COLD AS ICE
YTB Fatt & Lil Durk - "Conspiracy V2"
For “Conspiracy V2,” YTB Fatt serves up an exercise in subtle menace, using his typically subdued delivery and the power of implication to match Lil Durk on low-key, but frenzied street record. Shouts to Durk for a well-placed Angel Reese mention, too.
Rich The Kid & Quavo - "Too Exclusive"
If you haven’t noticed, Rich The Kid and Quavo never miss, and they don’t fuck up the tradition with “Too Exclusive,” a stylish back-and-forth loaded with inventive flexes and tons of charisma.
J.P. - "Bad Bitty (Remix)" (Feat. NLE Choppa)
As fun as it is unorthodox, “Bad Bitty (Remix)” puts NLE Choppa’s idiosyncrasies to good use. On the whole, the track is as loose and flirty as a first date with someone you actually like.
Shaboozey - "Drink Don't Need No Mix" (Feat. BigXThaPlug)
Fresh off getting himself a No. 1 for “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey shifts back to hip-hop for “Drink Don’t Need to Mix,” a track that still retains the country vibes, if not the all-around form itself. The hook is as easygoing as that bartender you spill your heart out to, and Big X’s further imbues the track with Southern charm. He sounds really good on these kinds of instrumentals.
$not - "My Shorty Thuggin"
Fusing a retro sample with his harsh tone and playfully romantic bars, “My Shorty Thuggin” is a single that’s at once jarring and effortlessly cool. Here’s to finding a shorty who’s willing to do some thuggin from time to time. It’s rough out here;.
Mustard - "Ghetto" (Feat. Young Thug & Lil Durk)
This spotlight could’ve gone to Mustard’s Vince Staples and ScHoolboy Q-assisted “Pressured Up,” but hearing Young Thug’s wounded croon’s just hit me in a very serious way, especially with his trial continuing to be a maze of messiness and, in many ways, injustice. Mustard won’t do big numbers with his new album, but this country-inflected bop is proof of a versatility that’s made him a legend.
Boldy James & Alchemist - "Ten Pints"
There’s no better rapper-producer combo than Boldy James and the Alchemist, and they prove that once again with “Ten Pints,” an eerie new single that ses their symbiosis in peak form. Throw this one on to be absorbed by the ambiance of Boldy’s sly craftsmanship and Alchemist’s knack for creepy atmosphere.
Childish Gambino - "Yoshinoya"
Look. There was really no reason for Childish Gambino to diss Drake, but when he claimed that “This Is America” was originally a Drizzy diss, the beef was on — kind of. For his part, Drizzy has, aside from a snarky concert moment, been quiet on the matter. Gambino has only doubled down with “Yoshinoya,” a track that sees him mimic Drizzy’s flow and throw in a barrage of subliminals at the 6ix God. And yeah, it definitely kinda goes.
Luh Tyler - "2 Slippery" (Feat. Bossman Dlow)
One day, Bossman DLow is going to have to learn a new flow. But for now, it still sounds pretty fire next to a casually swaggering Luh Tyler. Florida continues prospering in a major way.
Gordo - "Healing" (Feat. Drake)
“Healing” may or may not be the magical supercharge Drake seemingly needs to get past the Kendrick Lamar saga, but it’s already gone triple platinum on this MacBook. The track is eerie, yet electric, and Drizzy laces it with the type of bars that will make you ask your friends if they’re good.