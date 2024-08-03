Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Didn’t Have Permission To Sample Portishead On Vultures 2, Says Geoff Barrow

After several revised release dates came and went, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborative album Vultures 2 was slated for Friday but arrived today instead. Its track “Field Trip” apparently samples Portishead’s “Machine Gun,” according to the band’s Geoff Barrow who says Ye and Ty$ didn’t get permission.

The English producer and Beak> member posted a clip of the track on X. “FFS,” he wrote. “Not again.” This follows his 2014 feud with the Weeknd also over an uncleared sample of “Machine Girl.” At the time the Weeknd claimed his “Belong To The World” was merely inspired by Portishead, although Barrow posted a Weeknd rep’s licensing request that he had denied. That same year, Barrow claimed Phantogram ripped him off as well.

“Field Trip” features Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and Kodak Black. An earlier version, previewed at a Vultures 1 & 2 in Phoenix in March, also featured Lil Durk. It first leaked last December. Other guests on Vultures 2 include Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, 070 Shake, and Ye’s kids Chicago and North.