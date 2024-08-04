Watch The Killers Cover Material Issue’s “Very First Lie” At Lollapalooza

News August 4, 2024 12:35 PM By Abby Jones

The Killers headlined the third day of Lollapalooza on Saturday. While in Chicago, Vegas’ finest paid tribute to a Chicago band, Material Issue, covering their 1991 song “Very First Lie.”

The ’90s power pop trio was a big influence on the Killers, frontman Brandon Flowers told the Lolla crowd. “They have some superb records — you should check them out,” he added. Watch some fan-captured clips of the Killers covering “Very First Lie” below.

