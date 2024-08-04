A man was arrested at a Morgan Wallen concert in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night for making a “terroristic threat” directed at “two individuals who were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, who were present at the event.” Official court documents have omitted the names, but it’s probably not a coincidence that Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes escorted Wallen out to the stage after the whole incident caused a 40-minute delay.

Using the handle @gooeybag, a 23-year-old man named Aaron Brown was on his way to Wallen’s Arrowhead Stadium show when he allegedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet: “Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I’ll take the fuckin shot. Fuck em! Also fuck you bitch!!” Kansas City FBI saw the post and issued an emergency disclosure request. Brown and his girlfriend initially hesitated to cooperate with police officers, but were eventually located, and Brown was put on an investigative hold. During questioning, Brown’s girlfriend insisted that he and his fraternity friends create burner accounts to “tweet stupid stuff,” and that he meant no actual harm (he’s just a big Vikings fan). Brown added that the tweet was a “stupid, stupid, stupid mistake.” He has no prior criminal history and his bail was set at $15,500.

Wallen’s show then began. It started with a live walk-out video of the singer with Kelce, Mahomes, and their fellow Chief Chris Jones following him. Wallen wore a Chiefs jersey with the number seven, which is also the number of Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Butker came under fire this past May for giving a really gross commencement speech at Benedictine College in which he said a woman’s “most important title” should be “homemaker.” Sounds particularly pointed coming from a guy whose teammate is dating Taylor Swift! But Wallen’s defenders have pointed out that he always wears jerseys with the number seven, in Kansas City or elsewhere. How convenient for him. See clips of the walk-out below.