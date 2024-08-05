Little kids everywhere dream of moments like this. Vince Staples played the final day of Lollapalooza on Sunday, and wound up bringing a fan onstage to give his best crack at rapping along to “Big Fish.”

In the latter half of his set, Staples caught sight of a notably white-looking teen in the front row who said his name is Stefan. The rapper went right into the tough questions: “You ever seen Family Matters?” (Stefan has not watched Family Matters.) But I guess Staples liked the kid’s vibe anyway, and told him to get up on stage. “You’re here to perform,” he told Stefan as they faced the Lolla crowd. “If you do this right, I’m not gonna think you’re racist. If you fuck this up, I’m gonna think you say n****r when you go home.” Staples made Stefan face the camera and answer whether he says the slur at home. “I do not,” Stefan answered. Then the beat to “Big Fish,” from Staples’ 2017 album Big Fish Theory, began. Based on the subsequent performance, I’d say Stefan is better at taking a joke than he is at rapping. Watch it below.