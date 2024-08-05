Public Service Broadcasting, the London-based alternative electronic rock project, will be releasing their new album The Last Flight two months from now. They shared the early instrumental “Electra” a few weeks back, and Friday, the paired their new album announcement with “The South Atlantic.” It’s a collaboration with This Is The Kit, the indie folk-rock project of Kate Stables, who has proven to be one of the more reliably great features in today’s music landscape. Here she lends a sense of Old World beauty to the song’s futuristic flickers.

The band’s J. Willgoose Esq. offered this statement:

The song is about Amelia Earhart’s plane, the marvellously named Electra. To match the name, the vibrancy and the excitement of the aircraft, the track is full of pulsing electronics and interlocking, percussive melody lines, plus pace.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Was Always Dreaming”

02 “Towards The Dawn”

03 “The Fun Of It” (Feat. Andreya Casablanca)

04 “The South Atlantic” (Feat. This Is The Kit)

05 “Electra”

06 “Arabian Flight”

07 “Monsoons”

08 “A Different Kind Of Love” (Feat. EERA)

09 “Howland”

The Last Flight is out 10/4 via SO Recordings. Pre-save it here.