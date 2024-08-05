Chappell Roan Plays Gigantic Lollapalooza Set, Gets Covered By Blink-182 & Jonas Brothers

The stratospheric ascent of Chappell Roan is one of the biggest pop stories of 2024, even if Roan herself seems a little taken aback by it all. This past weekend, Roan played another festival where she was booked as a midcarder but greeted as a headliner. At Chicago’s Lollapalooza fest, Roan played in an unenviable spot — Thursday, mid-afternoon — but drew a crowd that looked bigger than any that came through for the festival’s actual headliners. “Chappell’s performance was the biggest daytime set we’ve ever seen,” a rep for the fest tells CNN.

Bigger festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza have been forced to move Chappell Roan to bigger stages so that they can accommodate the crowds that show up early to see her. At Lollapalooza, that meant Roan switching stages with Kesha, who reportedly OK’ed the change. Roan gave another ultra-theatrical performance, coming out in a lucha libre-inspired costume and performing on a stage full of weightlifting bodybuilders. The images of that set are really something to behold.

“this is a message for your fiancé” OH I FUCKING LOVE CHAPPELL ROAN pic.twitter.com/a4046ReTAQ — day (@rmjroan) August 1, 2024

Four months ago she had never even hit the Hot 100. Now she's playing to Reunited One Direction crowds at 5:00 on a Lollapalooza Thursday. I have never seen anything like this. https://t.co/K2IQNVZPwp — Andrew Unterberger (@AUgetoffmygold) August 1, 2024

Last night, Blink-182 headlined the final night of Lollapalooza. The second-to-last song in their set was “Dammit,” and they threw a bit of Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” into the bridge.

On Saturday, the Jonas Brothers played at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Like Sabrina Carpenter before them, the band tried out a cover of Roan’s single “Good Luck, Babe!”

Just in the last few days, stars like SZA, Noah Kahan, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams gushed about Chappell Roan on Instagram life. SZA, another Lollapalooza headliner, wrote, “She makes me wanna keep making new music n art forever.”