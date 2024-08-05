Lone Justice Announce First New Album In 38 Years

Lone Justice were a Los Angeles country rock group who had a short run from 1982 to 1987. In that time, they released two studio albums and accrued a cult following. Now, Lone Justice are getting ready to share their first LP in 37 years.

The 10-track Viva Lone Justice sees the reunion of the band’s original members: Maria McKee, Ryan Hedgecock, Marvin Etzioni, and the late Don Heffington. Tammy Rogers, David Ralicke, Greg Leisz, and Benmont Tench contributed as well. It features original songs as well as covers of traditional tunes and country classics — there’s a rendition of “I Will Love Always Love You,” paying tribute to the band’s early fan, Dolly Parton. Today as a preview, they’ve shared their take on the American folk standard “Jenny Jenkins” b/w a cover of The Undertones’ 1978 hit “Teenage Kicks.” Listen to both below.

<a href="https://mariamckee.bandcamp.com/album/viva-lone-justice">Viva Lone Justice by Viva Lone Justice</a>

<a href="https://mariamckee.bandcamp.com/album/viva-lone-justice">Viva Lone Justice by Viva Lone Justice</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “You Possess Me”

02 “Jenny Jenkins”

03 “Rattlesnake Mama”

04 “Teenage Kicks”

05 “Wade In The Water”

06 “Nothing Can Stop My Loving You”

07 “Skull And Cross Bones”

08 “Alabama Baby”

09 “I Will Always Love You”

10 “Sister Anne”

Viva Lone Justice is out 10/25 via AFAR.