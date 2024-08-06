In June, Bright Eyes announced their new album Five Dice, All Threes and released the lead single “Bells And Whistles.” Today, the indie rock stalwarts are back with “Rainbow Overpass” featuring Alex Orange Drink of the So So Glos.

“Alex and I wrote a lot of the songs together, but ‘Rainbow Overpass’ is the only one he gets [to sing] a verse,” Conor Oberst explained. “He’s kinda like my hype man, getting a little Beastie Boys on the shit! They grew up on punk rock and the Beasties, so there are a lot of little bursts of other voices. I like that. It creates energy. Sometimes music can feel flat until you get into a live situation, when there’s adrenaline and raw energy. Instead of working in reverse, where that happens as we tour, I was trying to get some of that energy onto the record.”

In addition to the track, Bright Eyes have announced a full North American tour for 2025. Below, check out the dates and hear “Rainbow Overpass.”

09/19/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/21/24 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/22/24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

10/11/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/12/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/13/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Music Festival

11/10/24 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Hall

11/11/24 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/12/24 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

11/13/24 – Ghent, Belgium @ Ha Concerts

11/14/24 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/15/24 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

11/16/24 – Weissenhauser Strand, Germany @ Rolling Stone Beach

11/18/24 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

11/19/24 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

01/16/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/18/25 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

01/19/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

01/20/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

01/21/25 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

01/23/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

01/24/25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/25/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

01/26/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

02/26/25 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

02/27/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

02/28/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

03/01/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

03/02/25 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

03/03/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/05/25 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

03/07/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

03/08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/09/25 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

03/10/25 – Richmond, VA @ The National

03/13/25 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/14/25 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

03/17/25 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

03/18/25 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

03/20/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/21/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

03/22/25 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/03/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/04/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/08/25 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/10/25 – Toronto, ON @ History

04/11/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

04/13/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/17/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

04/18/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

04/20/25 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

04/22/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

04/23/25 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

04/24/25 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

04/25/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

04/26/25 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Five Dice, All Threes is out 9/20 on Dead Oceans.