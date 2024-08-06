Bright Eyes – “Rainbow Overpass” (Feat. Alex Orange Drink)
In June, Bright Eyes announced their new album Five Dice, All Threes and released the lead single “Bells And Whistles.” Today, the indie rock stalwarts are back with “Rainbow Overpass” featuring Alex Orange Drink of the So So Glos.
“Alex and I wrote a lot of the songs together, but ‘Rainbow Overpass’ is the only one he gets [to sing] a verse,” Conor Oberst explained. “He’s kinda like my hype man, getting a little Beastie Boys on the shit! They grew up on punk rock and the Beasties, so there are a lot of little bursts of other voices. I like that. It creates energy. Sometimes music can feel flat until you get into a live situation, when there’s adrenaline and raw energy. Instead of working in reverse, where that happens as we tour, I was trying to get some of that energy onto the record.”
In addition to the track, Bright Eyes have announced a full North American tour for 2025. Below, check out the dates and hear “Rainbow Overpass.”
09/19/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/21/24 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/22/24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
10/11/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/12/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/13/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Music Festival
11/10/24 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Hall
11/11/24 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/12/24 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
11/13/24 – Ghent, Belgium @ Ha Concerts
11/14/24 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
11/15/24 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
11/16/24 – Weissenhauser Strand, Germany @ Rolling Stone Beach
11/18/24 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan
11/19/24 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
01/16/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/18/25 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound
01/19/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
01/20/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
01/21/25 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
01/23/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
01/24/25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
01/25/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
01/26/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
02/26/25 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
02/27/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
02/28/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
03/01/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
03/02/25 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
03/03/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
03/05/25 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
03/07/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
03/08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/09/25 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
03/10/25 – Richmond, VA @ The National
03/13/25 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/14/25 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
03/17/25 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
03/18/25 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
03/20/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/21/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
03/22/25 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/03/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/04/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/08/25 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/10/25 – Toronto, ON @ History
04/11/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
04/13/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/17/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
04/18/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
04/20/25 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
04/22/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
04/23/25 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
04/24/25 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
04/25/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
04/26/25 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
Five Dice, All Threes is out 9/20 on Dead Oceans.