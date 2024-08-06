Jason Narducy’s ’80s Band Verböten Share First New Music In Over 40 Years

Jason Narducy has been an indie rock fixture for years: leading his own band Split Single, serving as bassist for artists like Superchunk and Bob Mould, and recently teaming with actor Michael Shannon on an R.E.M. tribute tour. But his history goes back way farther than that. As a 10-year-old, Narducy formed the punk band Verböten with some of his Chicago-area friends. Though short-lived, the band’s achievements include recoding an EP that finally saw release in 2020 and inspiring a young Dave Grohl to try his hand at writing music after he caught one of their band practices at his cousin’s house.

Now Verböten are back. The band — which features Narducy on guitar plus singer Tracey Bradford, bassist Chris Kean, and drummer Zack Kantor — will play its first show since 1983 at Riot Fest in Chicago next month. Today they’re announcing their self-titled debut album, due out in October and recorded at Chicago’s Electrical Audio. Politically charged lead single “Bodily Autonomy” is a hard-crashing echo-chamber rock song fit for shouting along with every bit of your lung capacity. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “No More Indecision”

02 “Bodily Autonomy”

03 “Kicking Away”

04 “Machine”

05 “Lost In My Skin”

06 “Dark Things”

07 “Better Life”

08 “Full Disruption”

09 “Radiate”

10 “Human Division”

11 “Scam Culture”

12 “Conviction Of Youth”

Verböten is out 10/4 via Inside Outside. Pre-order it here.