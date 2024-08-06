Trippy indie-pop peers George Clanton and TV Girl have joined forces for a pair of new singles. “Summer 2000 Baby” is their crack at a disco-fueled party starter, and features elements of Y2k preteen pop crew X-Cetra’s “Summer 2000.” The conspicuously titled “Take A Trip” is more serene, a suitable soundtrack for partaking in whatever sorts of substances you like, if that’s your thing. TV Girl and George Clanton are also going on a handful of tour dates in Europe later this year. See that schedule and listen to the two songs below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Clanton (@georgeclanton)