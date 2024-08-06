The extreme metal band Dreamless Veil brings together Artificial Brain guitarist Dan Garguilo, Inter Arma/Artificial Brain vocalist Mike Paparo, and Psycroptic drummer Dave Haley. Their debut album Every Limb Of The Flood, coming next month via Relapse, is billed as “a blackened concept album that follows the travails of Grief, a character who awakens from extended debauchery and begins the slow and torturous process of trying to disappear completely.” Our first peek into that dark world comes today with “A Generation Of Eyes,” a track that lives up to the project’s intense description. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dim Golden Rave”

02 “A Generation Of Eyes”

03 “Saturnism”

04 “The Stirring Of Flies”

05 “Cyanide Mine”

06 “Every Limb Of The Flood”

07 “Glossolalia”

08 “Dreamless”

Every Limb Of The Flood is out 9/20 on Relapse. Pre-order it here.