Bob Mould Celebrates Harris-Walz Ticket With New Song In Progress

News August 6, 2024 9:47 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Many are currently wondering: Where does Tim Walz — Kamala Harris’ newly announced running mate — stand on Hüsker Dü vs. the Replacements? The discussion has summoned Bob Mould (of the former band), who posted a little song to social media.

Mould’s new ditty centers on the meme of Trump allegedly throwing his lunch upon the Department of Justice finding no evidence of voter fraud: “There was ketchup dripping down the wall.” Those words inspired Mould, as you’ll hear below. Hüsker Dü are also from Minnesota, where Walz is Governor. Minneapolis’ Craig Finn of the Hold Steady is on board, too.

“We became friends in Congress,” Beto O’Rourke wrote on X, “going on early morning runs (in the dead of DC winter, I’m bundled in layers and he’s wearing a t-shirt and shorts), talking Minnesota music, the Replacements (Tim!), Prince, Dylan, Husker Du, and sharing stories about our families and hometowns.”

Harris and Walz did their first joint rally in Philly tonight. Bon Iver will perform at their rally in Eau Claire tomorrow. Hear Mould’s in-progress ketchup anthem below.

 

A post shared by Bob Mould (@bobmouldmusic)

 

A post shared by Bon Iver (@boniver)

