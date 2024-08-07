Liza Minnelli Announces Tell-All Memoir

Liza Minnelli is working on a long-overdue memoir. In a statement to People, the EGOT-winning star and daughter of Judy Garland confirmed the news of the book, set for release via Grand Central Publishing in spring 2026.

The untitled memoir will document Minnelli’s early life growing up in show business and the road to becoming a star in her own right in productions like Cabaret. It’ll also go into details about her personal life as an adult, including her struggles with substance abuse and her high-profile marriages. “Since I was old enough to put pencil to paper, people asked me to write books about my career,” Minnelli said. “‘Absolutely not! Tell it when I’m gone!’ Was my philosophy.”

But a “series of unfortunate events” — including “a sabotaged appearance at the Oscars,” “a film with twisted half-truths,” and “a recent miniseries that just didn’t get it right” — prompted Minnelli to change her mind. “Finally, I was mad as hell! Over dinner one night, I decided, it’s my own damn story… I’m gonna share it with you because of all the love you’ve given me.” Minnelli also enlisted the help of her longtime friend Michael Feinstein to corroborate some stories.

Earlier this year, Bruce David Klein released a documentary titled Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story. The 2021 Netflix biopic series Halston starred Krysta Rodriguez as Minnelli, opposite Ewan McGregor as the titular fashion designer.