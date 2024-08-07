New York City electronic hardcore duo Machine Girl have announced MG Ultra, their sixth studio album and their first in half a decade. It arrives in October and marks the duo’s debut with their new label home Future Classic. The news arrives today along with the record’s amped-up lead single “Until I Die.”

“Until I Die” is a very danceable blend of breakbeats and glitchy noise that puts a heavy emphasis on melody. It’s not the most “hardcore” Machine Girl have ever sounded, but it still goes pretty hard. Listen to “Until I Die” and see the tracklist for MG Ultra below.

<a href="https://machinegirl.bandcamp.com/album/mg-ultra">MG Ultra by Machine Girl</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Until I Die”

02 “Nu Nu Meta Phenomena”

03 “Sick!!!”

04 “Just Because You Can”

05 “Hot Lizard”

06 “Innerface”

07 “Motherfather”

08 “Ass2Mars”

09 “Cicadas”

10 “Grindhouse”

11 “House of Mirrors”

12 “Schizodipshit”

13 “Psychic Attack”

MG Ultra is out 10/18 via Future Classic.