Watch Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle And Jim Fairchild Reunite To Cover Elliott Smith At LA Tribute Show

Yesterday marked 55 years since the birth of Elliott Smith. To celebrate the late, great singer-songwriter, a bunch of musicians threw a tribute concert last night at the Regent in LA, a benefit for Smith’s former recording studio New Monkey Studio. Headlining the show, which was titled All My Rowdy Friends, was the pairing of Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle and his longtime guitarist Jim Fairchild, who hadn’t played a show with Lytle since 2019.

The duo performed “Between The Bars,” “Everything Means Nothing To Me” with guest Sara Lov, “Waltz #1,” and Grandaddy’s own The Sophtware Slump opener “He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s The Pilot.” While promoting that album, Grandaddy toured with Smith back in 2001.

Below, check out footage from the show, including Cheekface’s performance of “Ballad Of Big Nothing,” and a video from that old Elliott Smith/Grandaddy tour.

https://twitter.com/whydogswhy/status/1821044391634727336/video/1

In related news, Fairchild’s Small Isles released a new project yesterday.