Releasing a single called “Karma Police” that’s not a Radiohead cover: Fantastic bit. Genuinely funny. Almost as noteworthy as calling your band cumgirl8. The herky-jerk New York post-punk band of that name just announced plans to release their new album The 8th Cumming this fall, and I’m forced to admit that cumgirl8 are good at naming things.

This particular “Karma Police” is the opening track from The 8th Cumming, and it starts off with a filtered robot voice announcing, “We are the modern cunt positive anti-reason unbounded unleashed unforgiving.” Then we get some bouncy synth-beats, smeary guitar noises, and back-and-forth deadpan chants. I’d like to hear Radiohead attempt that opening narration. Below, check out “Karma Police” and the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Karma Police”

02 “ahhhh!hhhh! (i don’t wanna go)”

03 “mercy”

04 “hysteria!”

05 “UTI”

06 “simulation”

07 “girls don’t try”

08 “iBerry”

09 “ny winter”

10 “something new”

The 8th Cumming is out 10/4 on 4AD.