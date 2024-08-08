Nectar – “Too Much”

New Music August 8, 2024 3:46 PM By Abby Jones

Nectar – “Too Much”

New Music August 8, 2024 3:46 PM By Abby Jones

Nectar is an indie rock band from Champaign, Illinois, led by vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Kamila Glowacki. They’ve been putting out hooky pop-punk for a while now — including their 2022 album No Shadow — and they’re back today with a new single called “Too Much” via Lauren Records.

“This song is for anyone navigating mental health struggles, PMDD, and other invisible disabilities,” Glowacki wrote on social media, and there are some fairly explicit references to that in the lyrics: “Dear cycles won’t you tell me/ Is this ebb and flow/ The perfect natural reason/ Why I feel so low?/ Wish I could plateau,” Glowacki sings over some big guitar riffs. Listen below.

Claire Daly

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

André 3000 Explains Why Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud Made Him Sad

1 day ago 0

Chicago Marks 20 Year Anniversary Of Dave Matthews Band Dumping 800 Pounds Of Human Waste Over A Sightseeing Boat

3 days ago 0

The Garden State Soundtrack Turns 20

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest