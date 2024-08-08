Nectar – “Too Much”

Nectar is an indie rock band from Champaign, Illinois, led by vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Kamila Glowacki. They’ve been putting out hooky pop-punk for a while now — including their 2022 album No Shadow — and they’re back today with a new single called “Too Much” via Lauren Records.

“This song is for anyone navigating mental health struggles, PMDD, and other invisible disabilities,” Glowacki wrote on social media, and there are some fairly explicit references to that in the lyrics: “Dear cycles won’t you tell me/ Is this ebb and flow/ The perfect natural reason/ Why I feel so low?/ Wish I could plateau,” Glowacki sings over some big guitar riffs. Listen below.