Breakdancing Just Made Its Olympics Debut

It’s called breaking, actually. The art form known to most of us as breakdancing is an Olympic sport for the first time this year, and competitors busted a move in pursuit of medals for the first time today in Paris at Place de la Concorde. The US team includes Victor Montalvo, Sunny Choi, Jeffrey “B-Boy Jeffro” Louis, and Logan Edra aka Logistx.

The women’s competition took place today, with the men’s to follow on Saturday. Olympics fixture Snoop Dogg was on hand to kick things off. Choi faced off against China’s Liu Qingyi aka 671, who defeated Choi in both of their battles.

In competitive breaking, B-Boys and -Girls are expected to improvise, contorting their bodies in response to music they haven’t heard yet. In an interview with Billboard, Louis compared the process to playing jazz. He also had this to say about old-school hip-hop breakdancing:

I have to study everybody. If you’re involved in breaking, you have to go back. You have to know the history. There are a lot of moves back then that are not used right now. People might see it as “they’re basic,” but when you haven’t seen something in forever, and something reappears, people say, “That’s a classic move.”

The breakers are competing in one-on-one battles, taking 60-second turns called “throw downs” in which they dance to beats provided by hip-hop DJs. There are three main categories of moves: “top rock” (moves performed while standing), “down rock” (moves performed on the floor), and “freeze” (stopping on your hands or head). Reportedly 300 songs were cleared for use in the competition. This FAQ page explains more, as does one of the videos below.

Sunny Choi's Olympic breaking career starting in style. 🔥#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/Ogzmde5Nc0 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

Team USA breaker Logistx put on a show in her opening routine. 😤#ParisOlympics | E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/nHndH0C7Dc — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

WHAT'S TWO PLUS SIX? 😤 Logistx gives the answer in her second round dance in breaking at the #ParisOlympics! pic.twitter.com/fY2McZc5gz — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 9, 2024

Guys I regret to inform you that Citizen “671” of China just absolutely worked American “Sunny” in this battle. Not looking good for ☀️ to make it out of the group stage. pic.twitter.com/QdFhFG4J3x — Red Harrington (@RedHarrington44) August 9, 2024

Snoop just officially opened the Olympic breaking competition. pic.twitter.com/300ris2xtP — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) August 9, 2024

HOLD UP THEY GOT BREAKDANCING AT THE OLYMPICS NOW pic.twitter.com/Rk2OAi0FgQ — Dylan 🔜 GCX (@CaptainDylanTV) August 9, 2024

i'm completely serious btw pic.twitter.com/IsBEYZ3DQ2 — n x d (@nxd1979) August 9, 2024

Don’t Sweat the Technique played and the words ‘classic Eric B and Rakim track here’ were just spoken on international sporting television. — Jonathan Shecter (@SheckyGreen) August 9, 2024

SoHo’s Hot Music lighting up the crowd and the airwaves. Large up Pal Joey. I’m just gonna post about the great music selections since I’m not really an expert commentator on the breaking. — Jonathan Shecter (@SheckyGreen) August 9, 2024

I could live all my life and never come up with anything as funny as Raygun, the 36-year-old Australian Olympic breakdancer pic.twitter.com/1uPYBxIlh8 — mariah (@mariahkreutter) August 9, 2024

In other Olympics news, Sunday’s closing ceremony will reportedly feature performances by Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Phoenix, and Air, though some will be pre-taped.