Eddie Vedder Shares New Cover Of Tom Petty’s “Room At The Top” For Bad Monkey

In June, Hulu’s The Bear premiered and featured a new recording of Eddie Vedder covering the English Beat’s “Save It For Later.” Now, the Pearl Jam member is back with another cover for another streaming series. His fresh rendition of Tom Petty’s “Room At The Top” appears on the soundtrack to Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn.

As with “Save It For Later,” Vedder has performed the track from Petty & The Heartbreakers’ 1995 album Echo many times live (including at the 2018 Oscars). Both covers were produced by Andrew Watt.

Bad Monkey premieres on Wednesday, and here’s the synopsis:

A former Miami Police Department member turned health inspector, Andrew Yancy, investigates a case involving a human arm; he navigates through eccentric characters and unexpected challenges, all while dealing with his own personal struggles.

In the trailer you can also hear Larkin Poe’s cover of Petty’s “Runnin’ Down A Dream.”

Hear “Room At The Top” below.