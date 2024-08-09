Athens, GA roots rockers Futurebirds have a new album called Easy Company out today. It does not appear to have anything to do with Band Of Brothers. Instead, the title track, which features Waxahatchee’s own Katie Crutchfield, revolves around the search for “some easy company.” The song has some ’90s Wilco to it, including some truly lovely brass parts and keyboard textures. By the end, I’m hearing some Built To Spill-style guitar heroics, too. The ending reminds me of The Meadowlands. And who can resist clicking on a track with the woman who made our favorite album of the year so far? Below, hear “Easy Company” and check out the full Easy Company if you wish.

<a href="https://futurebirdsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/easy-company">Easy Company by Futurebirds</a>

Easy Company is out now on Dualtone/MNRK.