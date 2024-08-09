John Legend & Sufjan Stevens Made A New Kids Album

Here’s a project from two guys I never would have expected to work together, and not just because one is from Ohio and the other from Michigan: John Legend made a children’s album produced by Sufjan Stevens.

You read that right. Legend will release the Sufjan-produced My Favorite Dream three weeks from today. Billed as an album of “sing-alongs and lullabies for children and families,” the album features nine Legend originals plus three covers of Fisher-Price songs and three more bonus tracks. Legend says he was inspired to make the album by his own experience, both as a kid and now as a father to Luna (8), Miles (6), and toddlers Esti and Wren with wife Chrissy Teigen: “My parents loved to sing around the house, making up bedtime songs for us and songs to motivate and inspire us. And Chrissy and I also love singing to our kids. We make up little jingles and ditties for them all the time. In our home, music is very important to the way we interact and communicate with them.”

Legend says he specifically got the idea after covering “Maybe,” a song about a purple monkey in a bubblegum tree from the Fisher-Price Kick & Play Piano Gym, which is apparently a favorite in their household. He reached out to Stevens — who, come to think of it, shares his last name in an alternate spelling (birth name: John Stephens) — because he appreciated his “sense of whimsy, adventure, and dreaminess.” Legend continues, “I just felt his musical approach would be perfect for building arrangements and soundscapes to complement the songs. When I was thinking about who could bring these songs to life with me, he was the first and only choice. I’m so glad he said ‘yes.'”

Lead single “L-O-V-E” is one of the originals. It features backing vocals from Teigen and their two oldest children along with Stevens. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “We’re A Family”

02 “When I Feel Sad”

03 “Three Little Birds”

04 “L-O-V-E” (Feat. Chrissy, Luna, & Miles)

05 “Deep In The Ocean Blue”

06 “For You”

07 “You Are My Sunshine”

08 “When We Fly”

09 “Safe”

10 “Go to Sleep”

11 “Always Come Back”

12 “We’re a Family” (Solo Piano)

13 “Great, Great Day” (Bonus Track)

14 “Friendship” (Bonus Track)

15 “Maybe” (Bonus Track)

My Favorite Dream is out 8/30 on John Legend Music/Republic. Pre-save it here.