Watch Sting Perform As Philippe Petit Walks A Tightrope On 50th Anniversary Of His Twin Towers Highwire Stunt

On Aug. 7, 1974, Philippe Petit walked a tightrope between the spires of New York’s Twin Towers. On Wednesday and Thursday, the French high-wire artist celebrated the 50-year anniversary with a stunt at Manhattan’s Cathedral Of St. John The Divine with live music by Sting.

While Petit walked across a suspended wire, Sting performed the hits “Fragile” and “Fields Of Gold” with orchestral accompaniment. According to Showbiz 411, Sting debuted a new song from a forthcoming musical about Petit’s Twin Towers feat titled Let The Great World Spin. Molly Lewis and others appeared as well. Watch footage from the night below; Sting begins at 23m20s though “Fragile” is muted (“Fields Of Gold” is not).