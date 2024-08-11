The 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony went down today in Paris with a special set from France’s Phoenix with guests Air, Kavinsky, Ezra Koenig, and others. Also, in a much-hyped handoff to Los Angeles, which will host the next Summer Olympics in 2028, local musicians Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, H.E.R., and the Red Hot Chili Peppers all performed for the LA28 Handover Celebration.

From Paris, H.E.R. performed the US National Anthem and Tom Cruise staged a Mission Impossible-style stunt, soundtracked by Red Hot Chili Peppers, to escort the Olympic flag to Los Angeles.

Je dirai à mes enfants que c'est le trailer de Mission Impossible 9.#CeremonieDecloture pic.twitter.com/TcH9Bnz855 — Gazou (@paddock_inside) August 11, 2024

A series of pre-taped performances at Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach began with the Chili Peppers (whose self-titled debut album turned 40 yesterday) doing “Can’t Stop.” (Who knew they were from California?) Eilish and her brother Finneas did a full-band version of “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” the hit from Hit Me Hard and Soft. And Olympic badminton expert and Martha Stewart lunch date Snoop Dogg performed “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and, with Dr. Dre, “The Next Episode.”

At the Paris games, USA and China finished with 40 Gold medals each (USA earned 126 total medals, while China won 91). Unfortunately, breaking won’t be at LA28, though that was decided before Paris kicked off. Also Flavor Flav got his own Olympic Funko.

Watch clips from the LA28 Handover Celebration below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 🌶️ initiate LA Olympics 2028 celebration!🎸 pic.twitter.com/U3dzQEvFeH — Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) August 11, 2024

BILLIE PERFORMING BIRDS OF A FEATHER AT THE OLYMPICS pic.twitter.com/4RnchcKq0R — emy (@emysbill) August 11, 2024

With the #Olympics coming to LA in 2028… It only makes sense to have Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre perform to celebrate 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/1YOoC3LJZf — Dr. Dre Radar (@dreradar_) August 11, 2024

“There is a reason everyone is fascinated with everything LA.” – Anthony Kiedis It wouldn’t be LA without the @ChiliPeppers. #LA28 is excited to have collaborated with the Red Hot Chili Peppers to drop an LA28 ‘A’ emblem that is an ode to the dynamic culture of the city and the… pic.twitter.com/gcTKJnGECL — LA28 (@LA28) August 10, 2024