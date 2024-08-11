Watch Thinking Fellers Union Local 282 Reunite For First Show In 13 Years

News August 11, 2024 3:18 PM By Rachel Brodsky

News August 11, 2024 3:18 PM By Rachel Brodsky

San Francisco indie torchbearers Thinking Fellers Union Local 282 reunited live last night for a secret show in Portland — it was their first live reunion in 13 years. Sharing an update to Instagram, TFUL282 wrote that the Turn! Turn! Turn! shows (including one tonight) would feature “four of us (Anne [Eickelberg] can’t make it but Brian, Hugh, Jay, and Mark will be there). Sorry we didn’t announce it publicly but it’s a very small club and it sold out from word of mouth.”

The whole show was livestreamed and is available to watch now on YouTube.

SETLIST:
01 “Hive”
02 “Undertaker”
03 “Elgin Miller”
04 “Million Dollars”
05 “23 Kings Crossing”
06 “Socket”
07 “Four O’Clocker 2”
08 “The Operation”
09 “Hell Rules”
10 “2x4s”
11 “Hurricane”
12 “The Piston And The Shaft”
13 “Cup Of Dreams”
14 “Sister Hell”
15 “More Glee”
16 “Hornet’s Heart”

