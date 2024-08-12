Watch The Surviving Members Of Silver Jews Reunite With Will Oldham On Vocals In Nashville

David Berman was Silver Jews. The late, great singer-songwriter was the group’s only consistent member throughout its tenure, and he’s the reason their music is so fiercely beloved. But by the end, Silver Jews were more of a band, too, a formidable touring unit that made Berman’s songs come alive. Saturday in Nashville, they did it again.

Last Wednesday marked the five-year anniversary of Berman’s death. Saturday night, his former bandmates, led by his ex-wife Cassie Berman, performed on the front porch of the Julia Martin Gallery in Nashville. Their set included Silver Jews songs and a few from Purple Mountains, the new band Berman launched shortly before his death, after a decade out of the public eye. Will Oldham, Berman’s friend and collaborator, handled lead vocals on several songs. It seems like it was an extremely special occasion.

Below, watch footage from YouTube user Tony Youngblood, including Oldham-sung performances of “Punks In The Beerlight” and “The Wild Kindness” and a rendition of “All My Happiness Is Gone” sung by Cassie Berman that is about to bring me to tears.