Watch Pulp Debut New Song “A Sunset” At Flow Festival

New Music August 12, 2024 12:45 PM By Abby Jones

Back in 2022, Jarvis Cocker joined his former Pulp bandmate Richard Hawley for a duet of a new song they wrote together called “A Sunset.” Since then, Pulp have reunited after an 11-year hiatus, and they headlined Helsinki’s Flow Festival on Sunday night. Hawley joined Pulp during the set to give “A Sunset” its live debut with a full band.

Per Setlist.fm, “A Sunset” was the final song of the evening, following their hit “Common People.” Hawley helped perform that one, too. You can watch a fan-captured video of the song below.

