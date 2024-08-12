Rhys Langston, the always-evolving LA hip-hop creative, has a new song out today. That song, a collaboration with Inkydew The Companion, is titled after its opening line: “petrol and vegetables / don’t airstrike the messenger.” It’s a tense, slow-building alternative rap track laced with Middle Eastern influence, written about the plight of families in Gaza. Langston does not mince words, calling for a free Palestine and naming Israel’s war effort there a genocide.

According to Langston’s Bandcamp page, “all proceeds go to families in Gaza in need of immediate evacuation.” He also provides direct links to three families, those of Mohammad, Omar, and Nasser.

Listen below and consider donating to the cause.