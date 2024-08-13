Since 2018, Trauma Ray have been establishing themselves as a force in the new wave of shoegaze. Today, the Fort Worth-based band is finally announcing their debut album Chameleon along with their signing to Dais. The colossal lead single “Bishop” is out now.

“I grew up in a pretty religious setting,” Uriel Avila explained. “Sin, guilt, and penance have always been themes that have stuck with me since a very young age. The fear of hell and fire was instilled in me when I was in my most malleable state and the lyrics to this song tie to that period of my life.”

Hear “Bishop” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ember”

02 “Torn”

03 “Chameleon”

04 “Bardo”

05 “Bishop”

06 “Elegy”

07 “Drift”

08 “Breath”

09 “Spectre”

10 “Flare”

11 “ISO”

12 “U.S.D.D.O.S.”

TOUR DATES:

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Club DaDa

09/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/06 – Mcallen, TX @ El Cine

10/31 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

11/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre ~

11/06 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ~

11/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe ~

11/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation ~

11/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre ~

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

11/14 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

11/29 – Los Angeles @ The Roxy (Record Release)

11/30 – San Diego @ Voodoo Room (Record Release)

~ w/ Panchiko

Chameleon is out 10/25 via Dais.