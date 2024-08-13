Trauma Ray – “Bishop”
Since 2018, Trauma Ray have been establishing themselves as a force in the new wave of shoegaze. Today, the Fort Worth-based band is finally announcing their debut album Chameleon along with their signing to Dais. The colossal lead single “Bishop” is out now.
“I grew up in a pretty religious setting,” Uriel Avila explained. “Sin, guilt, and penance have always been themes that have stuck with me since a very young age. The fear of hell and fire was instilled in me when I was in my most malleable state and the lyrics to this song tie to that period of my life.”
Hear “Bishop” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Ember”
02 “Torn”
03 “Chameleon”
04 “Bardo”
05 “Bishop”
06 “Elegy”
07 “Drift”
08 “Breath”
09 “Spectre”
10 “Flare”
11 “ISO”
12 “U.S.D.D.O.S.”
TOUR DATES:
08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Club DaDa
09/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/06 – Mcallen, TX @ El Cine
10/31 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
11/01 – Austin, TX @ Levitation
11/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre ~
11/06 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ~
11/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe ~
11/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation ~
11/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre ~
11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~
11/14 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
11/29 – Los Angeles @ The Roxy (Record Release)
11/30 – San Diego @ Voodoo Room (Record Release)
~ w/ Panchiko
Chameleon is out 10/25 via Dais.