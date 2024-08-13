FYA Fest Switching To New Location After Backlash Over Original Venue’s Support For Zionism

When Tampa’s annual wintertime hardcore scene get-together FYA Fest announced its 2025 lineup Monday, there was immediate backlash. The fest was to be held at the Shanna and Bryan Glazer Jewish Community Center, which has publicly supported Israel’s military efforts in Gaza and donated $45,000 to the Zionist organization Jewish Agency for Israel last year. Support for Palestine is widespread in the progressive left-leaning hardcore community — it was hardcore bands, for instance, who led the boycott of British music festivals over the involvement of Barclays this year — and social media replies to FYA were brimming with calls to find a new venue.

Today, the fest announced it is doing just that. In an Instagram story, FYA announced that they are working to book a different location. “In light of recent information, we are in the process of finding a replacement venue,” the organizers write. “Because of this, tickets for the fest most likely will not be going up on Friday. We are waiting on confirmation from another venue before releasing tickets. We will be posting updates when we have them.”

We’ll update when the new venue is confirmed.