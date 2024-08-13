Tyler, The Creator Laments Wave Of Meme Rappers Who Are “Getting Treated Like Musicians”

Tomorrow, Mav Carter will share his Mavericks episode with Tyler, The Creator. It should be interesting, as per a trailer posted today showing the rapper ranting about the current hip-hop scene.

“I don’t wanna seem like a hater. Sometimes I have hater energy ’cause I just think I’m that good,” Tyler said. He elaborated, “I love this art form so much bro and there’s so many n***as out right now that aren’t musicians that are getting treated like musicians ’cause they make meme records.”

“Publicly, they’ll be like, ‘I don’t give a fuck about music. I just do this shit for money,’” he continued. “It’s the spider man meme of the next n***a when every publication is like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s put that out!’ You’re taking up space from n***as like me.”

Will he name names? Time will tell. Watch the clip below.