In 2022, Fievel Is Glauque released their debut album Flaming Swords, which earned them the Band To Watch honor. Today, the enigmatic duo is announcing its follow-up, Rong Weicknes, and sharing the mystical lead single “As Above From Below.”

About “As Above From Below,” Zach Phillips said:

This phrase comes from the Emerald Tablet, a 9th century hermetic text foundational for alchemy and later occultist movements; it refers to the reciprocality between heaven and earth, the knowable and unknowable, the here and the hereafter. Sounds heady, right? But as usual, the title came out of nowhere, gleaned from phonetic murmurings during the writing process, and Ma and I laughed a lot making this one… Normally we write linearly, improvising bit by bit using only piano and voice, but we ended up constructing As Above out of scattered song sections we’d recorded with my laptop mic in free software over a loop from a ‘70s drum sampling record, which drummer Gaspard Sicx and percussionist Daniel Rossi reinterpreted in the studio. After writing upwards of 35 songs over the course of a couple 2023 writing trips, we were surprised to knock out probably our most conventional tune yet. The lyrics could be said to both troll and co-sign typical pop lyricism. Thom Gill’s blazing guitar solo gets me every time… When [music video director] Joey Agresta asked what I was imagining visually, all I could muster was, “The Sound Of Music, Ma spinning in a field, ‘90s ‘positivity,’ Dido…

Phillips and Ma Clément recruited a crew of collaborators for the LP: Thom Gill on guitar, Logan Kane on bass, Daniel Rossi on percussion, André Sacalxot on saxophone and flute, Gaspard Sicx on drums, and Chris Weisman on guitar and electric sitar. They all convened at a farm and music studio in upstate New York called the Outlier Inn with recording, mixing, and mastering engineer Steve Vealey.

Check out the “As Above From Below” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hover”

02 “As Above So Below”

03 “Would You Rather?”

04 “Love Weapon”

05 “Rong Weicknes”

06 “Toute Suite”

07 “It’s So Easy”

08 “I’m Scanning Things I Can’t See”

09 “Kayfabe”

10 “My Oubliette”

11 “Dark Dancing”

12 “Great Blues”

13 “Transparent”

14 “Eternal Irises”

15 “Haut Contre Bas”

Rong Weicknes is out 10/25 on Fat Possum.