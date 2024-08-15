Brooklyn’s Tetchy are known for loud punk tunes and confrontational performances where Maggie Denning can be seen jumping into the crowd or shredding guitar on the floor. That unhinged attitude shines through on their new song “Mommy,” out today.

Denning says the song is “all about fantasy — it’s this funny little explosion of rage and power. it’s about smashing every expectation that’s ever been put on you to be a good straight woman. It’s about freeing that gnawing feeling of desire that you keep trying to bury. It’s about letting yourself want the hot girl. And it’s about letting yourself BE the hot girl.”

At a minute and a half, the track is on a mission to see just how noisy and uproarious it can get; it only relents to highlight Denning’s whispers: “Why does it feel like such a goddamn imposition/ To want to be a person that feels good in their body?” before going back to clamorous instrumentation and ear-splitting screams about wanting to be called “mommy” by a hot girl. Needless to say, this song fucks.

Along with Denning on vocals and guitar, Tetchy is Jesse French on guitar (and engineering/producing), Kaitlin Pelkey on bass, and Ransom McCafferty on drums. They’re currently on tour with our recent Band To Watch Ekko Astral. Hear “Mommy” below.

TOUR DATES:

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Gman Tavern*

08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit*

08/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Foundry*

08/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

08/30 – Easthampton, MA @ Marigold

08/31 – Littleton, NH @ The Loading Dock

* with Ekko Astral