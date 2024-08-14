This fall, the great Vancouver rock ‘n’ roll duo Japandroids will return, and they will also say goodbye. Seven years after their last studio record Near To The Wild Heart Of Life, Japandroids will release Fate & Alcohol, their fourth and final album. We’ve already posted lead single “Chicago,” and now Japandroids have also shared their song “D&T.”

“D&T” is exactly the kind of classic Japandroids rager that people want from this band. The music is a straightforward, heartfelt rocker, and it’s got Brian King singing about getting drunk while thinking about an ex: “I hear certain songs, and hell sometimes I start drinking and I start thinking, about you/ And it always ends up with shots hitting my head, hitting my heart.” There was always a certain nostalgia to Japandroids’ music, but now that we know that they’re calling it quits. Here’s what King says about the new song:

We had been on the road for a year and a half, and the plan was to wrap up our riot of indulgence with a four-night stand in Philly. We arrived early, exhausted and disheveled, voices shot, hearts parched, and while we had every intention of easing into it, someone inevitably called all-hands-to-the-bar, and away we went. One before-breakfast eye-opener turned into two, and pretty soon I was pleasantly jingled. With soundcheck still hours away, I decided that a walk was in order and slipped outside under the guise of a cigarette. Half a block later, I was stopped by an intangible stranger who politely remarked that he had seen plenty of drinkin’ johnnies and cokey joes aimlessly exploring the streets of Philadelphia, but I took the cake. He prescribed Jesus and water, which I solemnly acknowledged. Sheepishly, I returned to my stool and upon seeing my reflection in the mirror behind the bar became wistful and started writing

Good song! Check it out below.

Fate & Alcohol is out 10/18 on Anti-. Japandroids still haven’t announced any live shows, but fingers crossed.