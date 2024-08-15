Lupe Fiasco Shares Previously Unreleased, Radiohead-Sampling Song “SHRINK”

In June, Lupe Fiasco released his new album Samurai, which he told us all about. In that same interview, the rapper discussed Child Rebel Soldier, his old supergroup with Kanye West and Pharrell Williams that often sampled Thom Yorke’s material. Today, Fiasco returned with an unreleased CRS song titled “SHRINK,” which samples the Kid A track “Optimistic.”

Fiasco mentioned that we’ll “probably get another five or six” Radiohead-sampling tunes from the CRS vault; this is one of them. About the dissolution of CRS, he explained, “Pharrell is at Louis Vuitton, Ye is in some fucking factory somewhere pumping out socks. So [now], I’m like fuck it, I’m gonna reboot CRS in the next six months, maybe next year — Tyler has one of the CRS records — but it’s gonna go back to the original energy, which was me rapping over Radiohead beats.” Check out “SHRINK” below.